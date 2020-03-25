LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Charter has announced it is expanding its offer of 60-days of free internet and WiFi to include educators who don’t already have a Spectrum account.
K-12 and college and university professors who live in a Spectrum market and do not currently have broadband can contact Spectrum to sign up. A free self-installation kit will be provided to new student and educator households.
Earlier this month, Charter announced it would be offering free complimentary broadband to homes with K-12 or college students as many school districts across the Southland moved to online instruction amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Spectrum has pledged not to terminate service for residential or small business customers who face difficult economic circumstances related to the COVID-19 pandemic and Charter will not charge late fees for those customers.
Charter also said they would open Wi-Fi hotspots for public use without data caps or hidden fees.
