LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Star Trek star Sir Patrick Stewart announced Tuesday that amid the coronavirus crisis, fans can watch “Star Trek: Picard,” and other CBS shows, for free on CBS All Access until April 23.
Ahead of the show’s season finale on Twitter the actor wrote, “Our #StarTrekPicard season finale is Thursday, and starting today until 4/23, you can watch for free on @CBSAllAccess in the US with the code: GIFT. It’s felt good to bring Picard back. I can’t wait to reunite with our cast and crew for Season 2.”
Stewart has been keeping busy entertaining fans during the pandemic.
On Sunday, the Stewart shared a soothing video of himself reading a William Shakespeare sonnet.
