(CBSLA)– The USC Trojans women’s basketball program was one of the most dominant in all of college basketball during the 1980s.

The Trojans won back to back NCAA championships in 1983 and 1984 and played in the title game three times in the 80s. USC was led by all-time great players like Cheryl Miller and Cynthia Cooper-Dyke and also had key role players like twins Pamela and Paula McGee and Rhonda Windham.

A new HBO documentary called “Women Of Troy” documents the rise of the Trojans and the growth of women’s basketball over the last few decades. Windham was the point guard on those championship teams and says it was great to relive those moments with her teammates when they watched the documentary together.

“It was a lot of fun since we were all together at USC. No matter how much time has passed, it’s like we’re right back to being 17, 18, and 19 years old,” said Windham in an interview with CBS Local’s DJ Sixsmith. “It was good to hear what everyone had to say about our time together at USC.”

FULL INTERVIEW:

Windham said she knew the Trojans were destined for greatness when she first came on her recruiting trip to Los Angeles. While Cheryl Miller ended up becoming one of the best women’s basketball players ever, Windham knew early on that the 4x All-American was going to be special.

“She was super intense. She was intense like Kobe [Bryant],” said Windham. “She was super passionate on the floor. She was very emotional and sometimes teams would try to take advantage of her emotions and get her kicked out of games. She would dive after loose balls and took a lot of pride in her defense. It was a lot of fun playing with someone like that.”

“Women Of Troy” is streaming now on HBO.