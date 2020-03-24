PALM SPRINGS (CBSLA) — Palm Springs has placed a temporary ban on all vacation rentals and hotel stays that are not related to the COVID-19 response, effective Tuesday.
“The health and safety of Palm Springs residents is our top priority,” City Manager David Ready said in a statement. “We continue to strongly urge our residents, unless they are an essential worker, to stay home and shelter in place per our emergency declaration mandate.”
The order encompasses hotels, vacation rentals like Airbnb, and any other “temporary lodgings,” unless they are being using for”migration and containment measures related to the spread” of coronavirus, according to the city.
Violators face a fine of $5,000 for a first offense, $10,000 for a second, and $25,000 for a third.
City officials urged visitors to cancel all bookings through April 30, although the order is currently effective indefinitely.
“Visitors currently staying in a vacation rental, homeshare or hotel should return to their home community immediately and shelter in place,” Ready said.
On March 17, the Palm Springs City Council Tuesday directed City Manager David Ready to order to closure of all nonessential businesses that includes a shelter in place provision for residents. Ready declared a local emergency in response to the coronavirus pandemic on March 14.
Rancho Mirage city officials issued a similar order on Monday that also barred temporary rentals, which is set to remain in effect until June 1.
As of 12:15 p.m. Tuesday, there were 59 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Riverside County, with 28 in the Coachella Valley. Six people have died from coronavirus-related complications, all in the Coachella Valley.
