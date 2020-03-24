LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — San Bernardino and Orange counties Tuesday reported their first deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus.
The first death in San Bernardino was a 50-year-old man with underlying health conditions.
“Our hearts go out to this gentleman’s loved ones,” Board of Supervisors Chairman Curt Hagman said in a statement. “This is a sad milestone in our county’s fight against this global pandemic. This loss reminds us how vital it is that we comply with official health orders to keep ourselves, our loved ones, and our communities safe.”
Orange County Health Care Agency also confirmed its first death, a man in his 70s with underlying health conditions who was being treated at a hospital.
“We extend our heartfelt sympathies to the patient’s family and friends,” Dr. Nichole Quick, County Health Officer said in a statement. “This serves as a very unfortunate reminder to the community about the importance of staying at home and social distancing when leaving the household for essential activities, or to work at an essential business, in order to slow the spread of COVID-19 and help protect our most vulnerable neighbors.”
As of Tuesday afternoon, San Bernardino County had reported 38 cases of the illness and Orange County had reported 152 cases.