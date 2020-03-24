



— Humboldt County is seeking information on travelers who have recently flown on several flights, including one from Los Angeles, to the Arcata area.

In a press release Tuesday, the county urged anyone who has traveled from domestic high-exposure areas to self-quarantine and contact their healthcare provider should they develop symptoms.

“High-risk travel is no longer limited to international destinations,” the county said in the press release. “Any travel to areas with community level transmission presents opportunities for exposure to COVID-19.”

Three recent flights to the Humboldt County area may have exposed travelers to COVID-19, either because an individual on board has become a confirmed case or was the close contact of a confirmed case, according to the county.

— 3/16/20: United Flight #5827 from Los Angeles Airport to Arcata

— 3/18/20: Delta Flight #4124 from Seattle to Medford, Oregon

— 3/18/20: United Flight #5555 from San Francisco Airport to Arcata

Though overall exposure risk for most individuals on these flights is low, self quarantine is still necessary, the county said.

“This act of quarantining is critically important during this period, as we have not yet seen clear community transmission,” the press release said. “This tool, in addition to sheltering in place, helps everyone to remain healthy.

Public Health strongly recommends that individuals cancel non-essential travel. This travel not only increases your own risk of acquiring a COVID-19 infection, it increases the risk within our community.

If you were a passenger on these flights and are ill, please contact your health care provider for guidance or the Community Information Line by calling 707-441-5000 or emailing covidinfo@co.humboldt.ca.us.