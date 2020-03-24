Comments
UNIVERSAL CITY (CBSLA) — Universal Studios Hollywood will remain closed through April 19 due to the coronavirus crisis, the theme park announced Tuesday.
UNIVERSAL CITY (CBSLA) — Universal Studios Hollywood will remain closed through April 19 due to the coronavirus crisis, the theme park announced Tuesday.
“We are extending the closure of Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood through April 19 as we continue to respond to current conditions and make the health and safety of team members and guests our top priority,” A Universal Studios spokesperson said.
Universal CityWalk was also to remain closed at both destinations.
“We will continue to monitor the situation and make adjustments as needed, based on guidance from health agencies and government officials.”
Universal Studios Hollywood has been closed since Saturday, March 14, over coronavirus concerns.
Updates on the park can be found at universalstudioshollywood.com.