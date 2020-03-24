



– Riverside residents who don’t want to brave the supermarket for fear of being exposed to the coronavirus have another option: preassembled boxes of groceries which can be picked up in a drive-up service.

Last Friday, the Riverside Convention Center teamed up with food distribution giant Sysco to begin offering drive-up grocery service in which people can choose a preassembled box containing “essential food and supplies,” according to a news release from Raincross Hospitality Corporation, which operates the convention center.

The boxes are reportedly prices below what you would pay on Instacart, the popular same-day grocery delivery service.

People can order by phone only. They can call to reserve a time for pickup the following day outside the convention center.

There are four package options — Italiano, South of the Border, Children’s Option and Vegetarian – ranging from $55 to $75 each.

The Italiano box contains four rolls of toilet paper, a loaf of bread, a pound of butter, 1.5 pounds of sliced cheddar cheese, five pounds of ground beef, three pounds of frozen chicken breast, five pounds of pasta, 32 ounces of marinara sauce, two onions, two pounds of frozen green beans, 24 ounces of liquid eggs and a one gallon container of two-percent milk.

To order, call 951-346-4700 anytime between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Pickup is on Orange Street, between 3rd and 5th streets. For more information, click here. Pickup hours are Monday to Saturday from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. and from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

