Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The coronavirus outbreak has ground travel throughout the country nearly to a halt, but people who haven’t yet gotten their Real ID now have more time to get it.
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The coronavirus outbreak has ground travel throughout the country nearly to a halt, but people who haven’t yet gotten their Real ID now have more time to get it.
President Trump announced Monday that he’s extending the Oct. 1 deadline for people in California to get their Real ID, which is required to board U.S. flights.
The California DMV remains open for business, albeit with new rules and fewer office hours. But getting a Real ID is one of the transactions that requires an in-person visit, and California has a statewide shelter-in-place order in effect.
The president did not say what the new deadline would be.