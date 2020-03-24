



RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) — Riverside police are warning residents against scam artists trying to exploit the coronavirus pandemic.

“Some folks have received calls or texts from scammers soliciting donations while claiming to be from the Red Cross, the Centers for Disease Control, even the World Health Organization,” Officer Danielle Levett said Tuesday. “People have also gone door to door saying they’re authorized to do home-testing for the coronavirus.”

According to Levett, the police department has taken several reports related to the scams, but no suspects have been identified or arrested.

Levett said scammers in the area have “pitched investment opportunities connected to COVID-19.”

“Unfortunately, during times of crisis, people try to take advantage of others through false pretenses,” she said. “Be cautious of calls, texts or emails asking for money donations. Don’t let anyone in your home who says they’re doing testing if you did not personally schedule or arrange for it.”

Levett directed people should visit the county website for reliable information about the coronavirus, as well as potential scammers.

Anyone who believes they’ve been targeted by scam artists is encouraged to contact the police department.

