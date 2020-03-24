



— The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Authority reported Tuesday that two of its contractors working on construction projects have tested positive for COVID-19

Metro noted that neither of the workers are involved with day-to-day operations of the Metro bus and rail systems.

One of the workers was reported as a field electrical subcontractor who works on the Portal Widening and Turnback Facility project at the Red/Purple Line subway yards in downtown L.A.

According to Metro, the worker had been experiencing flu-like symptoms and last visited the worksite on March 16, when the worker remained in a truck due to feeling ill.

The worker was tested on Friday and results came back positive, Metro stated.

Three people who were reported as having close contact to this worker were identified and sent home until March 30 at the earliest.

The second case involved a document worker for Walsh Shea Corridor Constructors, the firm building the Crenshaw/LAX Line light rail project.

The worker was had been using the seventh floor of the office that Walsh Shea is using at 111 N. La Brea Ave. in Inglewood, where Metro employees work on the first floor.

The worker began to feel symptoms on March 18 and was hospitalized on Saturday.

All employees who also worked on the seventh floor of the office were notified and have since self-quarantined for 14 days. The seventh floor will be thoroughly cleaned before employees are allowed to return to work there, Metro officials said.

Metro is asking people who need to venture out of their homes and use the service lines to:

Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds and to not touch your face

Stay home if you are sick

Cough or sneeze into your elbow or use a tissue, and

Make sure you are using a robust, regular cleaning schedule for frequently touched surfaces such as cell phones and computers.

