The two students are currently in self-isolation off campus, and anyone who may have come into close contact with them were notified by health officials, said Dr. Kimberly Fodran, the university’s chief of the medical staff.

As of Monday, one person had died in Long Beach marking the city’s first coronavirus-related death. The patient was a woman in her 50s with underlying health conditions.

The city maintains its own health agency, separate from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.

For up-to-date information regarding coronavirus, visit longbeach.gov.

