LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Police Department announced Tuesday that three more employees tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
The new cases bring the department’s total to 12 confirmed positive cases — 11 sworn officers and one civilian.
The department said all 12 of the employees were quarantined at home and recovering.
On Monday, the department reported six employees had tested positive for the virus.
“The Department has strict protocols for any employee who experiences symptoms of the virus,” LAPD said in a previous release. “They are instructed to go home and their workspaces are sanitized.”