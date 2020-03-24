



— Lady Gaga announced Tuesday that she would not be releasing her new album “Chromatica” during the global coronavirus pandemic and revealed she had planned a secret Coachella performance.

The singer took to Twitter saying, “First of all I wanted to make sure everyone is staying safe and practicing social distancing. Please know that I’m thinking of you all. I wanted to tell you, that I’ve made the incredibly tough decision to postpone the release of Chromatica. I will announce a new 2020 release date soon.”

In the message, Gaga also revealed that she had intended to play at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio next month.

“I had so many funt things planned for us to celebrate together…I had a secret Coachella set lined up, and a lot of other fun surprises, some of which I’m still planning to share with you very soon! Chromatica is still very much on the way and I can’t wait”

Earlier this month, organizers with promoter Goldenvoice announced they have postponed Coachella until October after Riverside County health officials confirmed three more cases of coronavirus.

Following the temporary shutdown of Las Vegas casinos, Gaga’s residency at the MGM Grand was also postponed.

“As you may have also heard, MGM sadly had to postpone my Vegas shows from April 30-May 11 due to guidelines about public gatherings from the CDC. I’m hopeful that my other Vegas shows in May will continue, and we’ll update you as soon as we have any new information.”

The pop star reiterated how during this time, people need to practice safe social distancing saying, “I hope you can see that when the album does come out, I want us to be able to dance together, sweat together, hug and kiss each other, and make it the most bombastic celebration of all time. And until that time comes, LET’S ALL STAY HOME.”