Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles County health officials Tuesday announced four more deaths and 128 new confirmed cases of coronavirus, bringing the county’s total to 662 cases and 11 deaths.
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles County health officials Tuesday announced four more deaths and 128 new confirmed cases of coronavirus, bringing the county’s total to 662 cases and 11 deaths.
Of those who had passed away, was a person under 18-years-old from Lancaster. No other information was reported.
RELATED: Legendary Playwright Terrence McNally Dies At 81 From Coronavirus
Also Tuesday, Long Beach health officials reported seven new cases of coronavirus in the city, bringing the total to 28.
RELATED: Long Beach Reports First Coronavirus Death
Long Beach officials say the city’s case total includes one of two Cal State Long Beach students.
Another student who tested positive is not a Long Beach resident, officials said.
For the latest number of cases in , click here