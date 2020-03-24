Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Authorities are asking Angelenos to be on alert for potential scammers going door-to-door looking to take advantage of vulnerable people by using the coronavirus pandemic.
Los Angeles police issued an advisory Tuesday warning people not to be duped by anyone selling fake vaccines, offering testing or money in connection with the COVID-19 outbreak.
“In the wake of protocols being put in place throughout the state to combat COVID-19, some will seek to take advantage of the elderly and/or those not fully informed,” police wrote.
The advisory was accompanied by photos of fake inspectors dressed in hazmat suits and scammers with fake government attire.
People were advised not to open their doors to anyone they don’t know and to always ask to see identification cards.
If you feel you’ve come across such as a scammer, call the LAPD’s non-emergency line at 877-ASK-LAPD.