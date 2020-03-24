LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — Two Cal State Long Beach students have tested positive for coronavirus, university officials confirmed Tuesday.
The two students are currently in self-isolation off campus, and anyone who may have come into close contact with them are being notified by health officials, said Dr. Kimberly Fodran, the university’s chief of the medical staff.
One of the students had not been on campus for two weeks, she said. The other student had no opportunity for on-campus exposure, according to public health officials.
As of Monday, one person has died of coronavirus, and 21 people have tested positive in Long Beach. The city maintains its own health agency, separate from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.
Cal State Long Beach has canceled in-person classes for the rest of the semester like the rest of the CSU system, and has been urging students living in campus housing to leave if they are able.
