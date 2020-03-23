



— Placido Domingo, the former general manager of the Los Angeles Opera, says he has contracted COVID-19 , he said in a Facebook post Sunday.

“I feel it is my moral duty to announce to you that I have tested positive for COVID19, the Corona virus (sic),” Domingo wrote. “My family and I are all in self isolation for as long as it is deemed medically necessary.”

Domingo said he had a fever and was coughing before deciding to get tested, and the results came back positive.

Domingo resigned from the Los Angeles Opera in October after being accused of sexual harassment. In February, he apologized for his past behavior and earlier this month, an LA Opera investigation found that 10 allegations of inappropriate conduct were credible.

He made no mention of that, however, in his Sunday post and instead urged his followers to be extremely careful, wash their hands frequently, stay 6 feet from others and stay home.

Coincidentally, another disgraced public figure has reportedly also tested positive for coronavirus. Former movie mogul Harvey Weinstein, who is serving a 23-year sentence for rape and sexual assault in New York, has tested positive for coronavirus, according to a local newspaper Niagra Gazette. New York has become the new U.S. epicenter of coronavirus, with about half of the country’s reported cases.