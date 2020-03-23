COVID-19:Get The Latest Updates
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Placido Domingo, the former general manager of the Los Angeles Opera, says he has contracted COVID-19, he said in a Facebook post Sunday.

ORANGE, CA – NOVEMBER 14: Placido Domingo performs onstage during LA Opera’s Nabucco in Concert starring Placido Domingo at Musco Center for the Arts on November 14, 2017 in Orange, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Musco Center for the Arts at Chapman University)

“I feel it is my moral duty to announce to you that I have tested positive for COVID19, the Corona virus (sic),” Domingo wrote. “My family and I are all in self isolation for as long as it is deemed medically necessary.”

Domingo said he had a fever and was coughing before deciding to get tested, and the results came back positive.

Domingo resigned from the Los Angeles Opera in October after being accused of sexual harassment. In February, he apologized for his past behavior and earlier this month, an LA Opera investigation found that 10 allegations of inappropriate conduct were credible.

He made no mention of that, however, in his Sunday post and instead urged his followers to be extremely careful, wash their hands frequently, stay 6 feet from others and stay home.

Harvey Weinstein arrives at the Manhattan Criminal Court, on February 24, 2020 in New York City. – The jury in Harvey Weinstein’s rape trial hinted it was struggling to reach agreement on the most serious charge of predatory sexual assault as day four of deliberations ended February 21, 2020 without a verdict. The 12 jurors asked New York state Judge James Burke whether they could be hung on one or both of the top counts but unanimous on the three lesser counts. The disgraced movie mogul, 67, faces life in prison if the jury of seven men and five women convict him of a variety of sexual misconduct charges in New York. (Photo by Johannes EISELE / AFP) (Photo by JOHANNES EISELE/AFP via Getty Images)

Coincidentally, another disgraced public figure has reportedly also tested positive for coronavirus. Former movie mogul Harvey Weinstein, who is serving a 23-year sentence for rape and sexual assault in New York, has tested positive for coronavirus, according to a local newspaper Niagra Gazette. New York has become the new U.S. epicenter of coronavirus, with about half of the country’s reported cases.

