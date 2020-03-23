LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Rams unveiled their new logo Monday, ahead of moving into their new stadium later this year.
The team shared their new look across their social media accounts, drawing instant reactions.
Earlier this month, fans got a sneak peek of the new logo after it was leaked online.
The new logo immediately drew comparisons online to the logo belonging to other NFL team that will be sharing SoFi Stadium with the Rams beginning next season, the Chargers.
Some fans on Twitter shared mock images of the new logo
The Rams also previously teased the new logo in a video showing a team employee removing a placard of the longtime old logo, the head of a charging ram.
Former Rams quarterback Jim Everett seems to be among the contingent who were unimpressed with the new look. Everett replied to the video by tweeting, “>Say this ain’t the truth, @kdemoff,” referring to Rams general manager Kevin Demoff.
SoFi Stadium will be officially opened by superstar Taylor Swift when she plays there on July 25.