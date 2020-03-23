Comments
Police found 22-year-old Andrew Pozos lying on the ground around noon last Thursday in the 400 block of East Florence Avenue near Hillcrest Boulevard, according to Lt. Oscar Mejia of the Inglewood
INGLEWOOD (CBSLA) — A stabbing suspect is being held on $2 million bail after allegedly stabbing a man to death in Inglewood during an argument, according to police.
Police Department.
Pozos was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.
The suspect, 21-year-old Nathan Jamal Snodgrass, later turned himself into the Hawthorne Police Department and was charged with murder on Monday.
