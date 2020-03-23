



– Testing for COVID-19 is now available through the city of Los Angeles, officials announced Monday. However, it is limited to only certain at-risk groups.

Mayor Eric Garcetti reported that testing is available to “Angelenos at highest risk first.”

There was no immediate word on how many test kits the city had received. There has been a major shortage across the nation as the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention scrambles to get kits distributed.

The city said people who currently qualify for testing are seniors 65 years and older who have symptoms, those with symptoms and underlying chronic health conditions and those who are under quarantine becuse they were exposed to a COVID-19 patient.

People can schedule a test by visiting the following city website and answering a questionnaire.

Riverside and Ventura counties have already begun drive-up testing.

L.A. County health officials announced a whopping 71 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, bringing the county’s total to 409, including five deaths.

According to the CDC, COVID-19 — the disease caused by the coronavirus — is spread from person-to-person through close contact, usually within 6 feet, and mainly via respiratory droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

Symptoms include fever, cough and shortness of breath. People are likely most contagious when they are most symptomatic. Coronavirus can also be spread by touching contaminated surfaces and then touching your mouth, nose and eyes.