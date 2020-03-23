



— Rancho Palos Verdes Mayor John Cruikshank and former Mayor Susan Brooks have both tested positive for the novel coronavirus , the city announced Monday.

Cruikshank and several other city officials attended a birthday party for Brooks on March 8. The other city officials have opted to self-quarantine for 14 days as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“I am getting the rest and care I need and taking all necessary precautions as directed by my physician and public health officials,” Cruikshank said in a statement. “I hope my diagnosis underscores the need for all residents to take this crisis seriously and follow all directives from public health officials. COVID-19 is in all of our communities and we must all do our part to slow its spread.”

Mayor Pro Tem Eric Alegria, who also attended the party, was not exhibiting symptoms and has not been tested, though the city said he has chosen to self-quarantine.

A city employee who was also in attendance has displayed symptoms and is self-quarantined, but has not yet been tested.

RELATED: Coronavirus: 128 New Cases, 4,700 Tested In LA County

City Manager Ara Mihranian and Interim Deputy City Manager Kit Fox did not attend the party but are self-isolating out of an abundance of caution due to their interactions with those officials who did, including Cruikshank, according to the city.

“As soon as I got word of the mayor’s diagnosis over the weekend, I immediately notified all city staff who were in contact with him and other city officials who attended the party,” Mihranian said. “I also ordered the deep cleaning of City Hall and all city facilities visited by these officials.”

Ranchos Palos Verdes City Hall has been closed to the public since March 14 and almost all employees have been working remotely, the city said. Only a handful of essential staff remain onsite.

The city said deep cleaning was being performed between shifts.

All city council and advisory board meetings will be held by teleconference until further notice.

(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)