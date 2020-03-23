Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — More employees of the Los Angeles Police Department have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total to nine.
According to the department, eight of those people are sworn officers while one is a civilian staff member. All of the individuals were said to be quarantined at home and recovering.
“The Department has strict protocols for any employee who experiences symptoms of the virus. They are instructed to go home and their workspaces are sanitized,” the LAPD said in a release.
“The health and safety of our men and women continue to be our top priority and we will make every effort to test individuals experiencing symptoms.”
