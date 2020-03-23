COSTA MESA (CBSLA) — El Pollo Loco has teamed up with Grubhub to provide communities with more at-home access to food amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The restaurant chain is offering customers free delivery on Grubhub orders at participating locations from March 25 to April 7.
Deliveries are packaged in tamper-free bags that are sealed prior to leaving the restaurant.
RELATED: McDonald’s, Chick-Fil-A To Halt Dine-In Service; Offer Drive-Thru, Delivery Options
“Given the recent world events, we wanted to work together with Grubhub to make our food even more accessible and convenient to our customers since we’re all going to be home a little more,” said Bernard Acoca, President & Chief Executive Officer at El Pollo Loco.
“We are here for our communities and are dedicated to making the delivery experience as seamless and secure as possible during this time to make it easier for customers to take care of themselves and their families.”
RELATED: Uber Eats Waives Delivery Fees For 100K Independently Owned Restaurants
El Pollo Loco’s drive-thrus will also remain open and customers can place orders for take-out or pick-up on elpolloloco.com or the mobile app.
For more information, visit elpolloloco.com.