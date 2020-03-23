LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Anheuser-Busch’s Van Nuys brewery will begin producing and distributing bottles of hand sanitizer as the coronavirus outbreak continues to threaten much of the country.
Anheuser-Busch is the largest beer maker to date to switch gears amid the coronavirus outbreak, following in the footsteps of breweries in Europe and smaller distillers here in the U.S.
We have a long history of supporting our communities and employees – this time is no different. That’s why we are using our supply and logistics network to begin producing and distributing bottles of hand sanitizer to accommodate the growing needs across the United States. pic.twitter.com/nqImcE5WJP
— Anheuser-Busch (@AnheuserBusch) March 22, 2020
The St. Louis, Mo.-based beer manufacturer employees over 30,000 people and operates 12 breweries in the United States. It’s best known for producing Budweiser, Stella Artois and Beck’s.
The brewery said it would work with the Red Cross to determine where the hand sanitizer would be needed most.
In Southern California, smaller breweries and distilleries — like the Blinky Owl in Santa Ana, the Portuguese Bend in Long Beach and Amass in Santa Monica have also started manufacturing hand sanitizer.
Since the coronavirus outbreak reached American shores, hand sanitizer has been a precious commodity in stores.