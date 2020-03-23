



— For those who have been put out of work due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic , there are a number of companies are looking to fill hundreds of thousands of positions.

Vanessa Rosales with Food 4 Less said her company is looking to hire a number of people for its warehouses and retail stores.

“Personally, I’m excited that we’re able to provide something, an immediate need for the community right now, a lot of people are out of work,” she said. “So, personally, I just feel very proud to work for a company that is able to offer that in a time of need. And, from a company standpoint, they’re just as excited and wnat to get some great people through our doors.”

Dollar Tree and Albertsons are also taking applications, Walmart said it plans to add 150,000 new positions and 7-Eleven said it is looking to add up to 20,000 jobs due to increases in business.

Amazon, after seeing a surge in online orders, said it is looking to hire 100,000 people. The retail giant is also raising the minimum pay to $17 per hour through April.

“I started worrying about how everything was going to play out,” one warehouse worker said.

Domino’s Pizza said it is expecting to hire close to 10,000 people — mainly delivery drivers and pizza makers now that millions of Americans have started ordering in instead of going out.

Erewhon in Santa Monica is also hiring, along with Vons and a number of Whole Foods locations throughout Los Angeles County.