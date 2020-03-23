Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A new, Sept. 16 date was announced Monday for the ACM Awards.
The 55th Academy of Country Music Awards was originally scheduled to air April 5, but was postponed as the coronavirus outbreak expanded in the U.S. The ACM will now air “Our Country,” which will feature at-home acoustic performances with top country artists.
The ACMs will now take place Wednesday, Sept. 16, airing on CBS and on-demand on CBS All Access. The awards show will be hosted by 15-time winner Keith Urban for the first time.
More details about the rescheduled show, including venue, performers and more, will be released at a later date.