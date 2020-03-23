Comments
RIDGECREST (CBSLA) — Earthquakes continued to rattle the Central Valley desert this weekend, the biggest of which was a magnitude-4.3 that struck 29 miles from Ridgecrest.
The magnitude-4.3 earthquake hit the community of Searles Valley at 10:53 p.m. Sunday. It was followed up a few hours later by a magnitude-2.2 earthquake at 4:20 a.m. Monday.
“Did You Feel It?” responses mostly came in from Ridgecrest and nearby Trona, but some came in from Upland in San Bernardino County, Burbank in Los Angeles County and Fillmore in Ventura County.
Ridgecrest was the epicenter of two earthquakes that rocked much of Southern California on Independence Day last summer.
Last week, the area was hit by two magnitude-3.5 earthquakes on Tuesday and Friday.
No injuries or damages have been reported.