LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — President Donald Trump said the Navy vessel USNS Mercy, the world’s largest hospital ship, will be deployed to the Port of Los Angeles as part of the coronavirus response.
Hospitals in the Southland are filling up quickly as coronavirus cases continue to climb. The ship is expected to alleviate some of those burdens to bring more hospital beds to the area.
The Navy says the vessel has 1,000 beds.
The staff on board will treat the novel coronavirus and other ailments.
“We will work closely with our neighbors there, Long Beach and others to make sure that is available to everybody no matter where they live,” LA Mayor Eric Garcetti said in a briefing Sunday.
Officials said the need is great in California.
“Even though there are more medical cases in Washington, the projected need for beds in California is five times more,” said FEMA Administrator Peter Gaynor.
FEMA said the vessel is expected to be here in a “week or less.”