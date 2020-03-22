Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Presiding Judge Kevin C. Brazile of the Los Angeles Superior Court system has ordered an immediate 3-day closure of the Sylmar Courthouse after a deputy public defender there tested positive for COVID-19.
A news release by the Hon. Brazile indicates that he was notified Saturday that an attorney assigned to the Public Defender’s Office tested positive last week for COVID-19 after caring for a relative who also tested positive.
In accordance with CDC and Public Health Office guidelines, affected Judges and staff will self-quarantine for 14 days.
The court is expected to reopen Thursday, March 26.