SAN BERNARDINO (CBSLA) — Authorities say San Bernardino County Sunday reported eight new cases of the coronavirus, bringing the county’s total to 17 confirmed cases.
“There is a fairly even distribution of cases throughout our county. No one should assume the virus is not present in their community. We must presume and behave as if the virus is everywhere,” said Acting County Health Officer Dr. Erin Gustafson.
No deaths have been attributed to the virus in the county.
