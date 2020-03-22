SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — Authorities are actively investigating the beating death of a man in Santa Ana.
Santa Ana police responded to a report of numerous subjects assaulting a male victim late Saturday night near the entrance of Santiago Park.
When they arrived, they located the victim with numerous wounds to his upper body. He was bleeding profusely, police said.
Officers initiated life-saving measures before the victim was transported to a local trauma center. He was declared dead just after 9 p.m. Saturday.
The identity of the victim was being withheld pending notification of next of kin. Authorities believe that the victim was experiencing homelessness.
Detectives responded and assumed their investigation. They have asked anyone with more information regarding this incident to come forward and provide a statement by contacting the Santa Ana Police Department Homicide Section at (714) 245-8390.