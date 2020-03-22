LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles County has released a revised stay at home order, which now prohibits all public and private gatherings.
The order indicated that all businesses, with exception to essential businesses, have been ordered shut, including nail and hair salons, golf courses, indoor malls, shopping centers, and drive-in theaters. The order excludes Pasadena and Long Beach, which have their own health departments.
The order noted that essential businesses, including those in outdoor malls and shopping centers, can remain open. These include but aren’t limited to grocery stores, construction, transportation, airline services, healthcare providers, banks, gas stations and the like.
The order noted that restaurants are still allowed to open for pickup and delivery orders only. The state’s Alcoholic Beverage Control law is being loosened to allow alcoholic drinks to be purchased and delivered with food. Other laws, regarding age, still apply, however.
