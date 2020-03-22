LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles County has confirmed one new death and 71 new cases of COVID-19, public health officials announced on Sunday.

The decedent was described as an individual older than 65 with underlying health conditions. The individual was a resident of Culver City.

To date, there have been 409 cases across all areas of LA County, including five deaths. Of those, 84 positive cases have been hospitalized. Over the last 48 hours, there have been 132 new cases, authorities said.

“We are deeply sorry for the passing of loved ones and send our prayers to the families and friends of those who have died from COVID-19,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Los Angeles County Public Health Director.

“It is critical that everyone practices social distancing, obey the Safer at Home Health Officer Order and assume that anyone can have COVID-19, and anyone could unintentionally infect others. Please know that the actions you take today to stay 6 feet away from others and limit all non-essential activities outside your home are the best way for us to slow the spread of COVID-19 and save lives,” Dr. Ferrer said.