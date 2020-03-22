SACRAMENTO (CBSLA) — Gov. Gavin Newsom on Sunday requested a federal Presidential Major Disaster Declaration to assist in the state’s coronavirus response.
President Donald Trump said he was approving declarations for California, New York and Washington. He said the Navy vessel USNS Mercy, the world’s largest hospital ship, will be deployed to Los Angeles as part of the response to help with the expected shortage of hospital beds.
The request would provide counseling, disaster care management, unemployment assistance, legal services, nutrition assistance and other services.
Last week, Newsom signed emergency legislation allocating $1.1 billion toward the state’s response, issued a Stay at Home order and deployed the National Guard to help support food banks.
“Unfortunately, California has been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19,” Newsom said in a letter to President Donald Trump. “Besides California being home to nearly 40 million people, which itself poses significant logistical issues few other states face, California partnered with the federal government in several extremely complex and challenging repatriation missions, which strained California’s resources and impacted California’s healthcare delivery system.”
You can read the governor’s full request for a Presidential Major Disaster Declaration here.