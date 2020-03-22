LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti gave updates Sunday evening about L.A.’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Garcetti said more protective masks have been ordered to help hospitals concerned about shortages as they fight to treat infected patients.
The mayor also announced that there are efforts being made to get wider access to coronavirus testing kits. He said they are rolling out a testing portal within the next few days where individuals can get approved to be tested for the virus, with priority given to high-risk groups.
Garcetti confirmed President Donald Trump’s message that the Navy vessel USNS Mercy, the world’s largest hospital ship, will be deployed to Los Angeles as part of the response to help with a possible shortage of hospital beds.
In addition to those announcements, Garcetti said student loans will be waived for two months.