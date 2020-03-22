Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — An L.A. teacher was hit and killed in Long Beach and police are searching for the motorist.
Velton Johnson was a social studies, history and gardening teacher at Free L.A. High School.
The school caters to youth who face confinement, who’ve been previously suspended from other schools and who have returned home from being incarcerated.
The crash happened Monday evening while Johnson was crossing the street at 7th Street and Ultimo Avenue, according to his students.
Anyone with information on the fatal crash was asked to call Long Beach police at 562-570-7260 or 562-435-6711.
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)