COVID-19:Get The Latest Updates
CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
Filed Under:Coronavirus, Grab & Go Food Centers, LAUSD


LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Unified School District has set up 60 Grab & Go Food Centers amid recent developments in the global coronavirus pandemic.

Los Angeles Unified, in partnership with the Red Cross, is working to provide nutritious meals to all students who need them during the temporary closure of schools.

Each Grab & Go Food Centers will be open beginning Wednesday, March 18, and will be staffed weekdays from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Each child can take home two nutritious meals.

Click here to find a Grab & Go Food Center near you.

Comments

Leave a Reply