LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The novel coronavirus outbreak has had an unprecedented impact on Hollywood, forcing studios to push back the releases of major movies due to theater closures across the world, and suspending near all TV and movie production, leaving tens of thousands of entertainment workers without jobs.
Here is a list of movies which have seen their release dates pushed back:
- Black Widow: The Scarlett Johansson film, which also stars Florence Pugh and Rachel Weisz, was set to open May 1. It’s release has been postponed indefinitely.
- Fast 9: The ninth installment in the “Fast and Furious” franchise was scheduled to open May 22. It will now not hit theaters until April of 2021.
- No Time To Die: The release of the 25th James Bond film was delayed from April to November.
- A Quite Place Part II: The sequel to the science fiction horror hit was set to hit theaters March 18. A new release date has not yet been set.
- Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway: The sequel to “Peter Rabbit” was scheduled for release in the U.S. on April 3. The release date has now been pushed back to Aug. 7.
- Mulan: Disney’s live-action remake of “Mulan,” scheduled for release on March 27, has been delayed. No new date has yet been announced.
- The New Mutants: Marvel’s superhero horror film “The New Mutants” – which has already seen multiple delays due to reshoots — was set for release April 3. No new date has been set.
- Antlers: The horror film was slated to open April 17. It’s release has been delayed.
- The Personal History of David Copperfield: The Dev Patel film based on the Charles Dickens novel was scheduled for release in the U.S. by Searchlight Pictures on May 8. It has been delayed indefinitely.
- The Woman in the Window: Based on the best-selling A.J. Finn book, the 20th Century Amy Adams thriller was set to be released on May 15. No new date has been set.
Here is a list of movies that are being that are being released early to digital streaming platforms and for on-demand viewing:
- Sonic the Hedgehog will be released on digital platforms March 31.
- The Hunt: The controversial movie which is already in theaters will be available on-demand as early as Friday, Universal announced.
- The Invisible Man: The horror hit starring Elizabeth Moss has been in theaters for several weeks and is now available on-demand.
- Emma: The latest adaptation of on the classic Jane Austen novel has also been out in theaters for the past few weeks but is now available on-demand.
- Frozen 2: began streaming on Disney+ on March 15, three months before schedule.
- Onward: The Pixar animated movie, which came out in theaters March 6, will be available to purchase on digital platforms on March 20, and will come to Disney+ on April 3.
A slew of movies and TV shows have seen their productions halted. They include:
- Grace and Frankie: The popular Netflix series has paused production of its seventh season, according to Deadline.
- Riverdale: The CW show has stopped production of its fourth season after a crew member came in contact with a coronavirus patient, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
- The Morning Show: The Apple+ series is halting production of its second season for two weeks, per Variety.
- Grey’s Anatomy: Production has halted on its 16th season, per Variety.
- Mission: Impossible 7: Production was halted on the latest installment of the Mission Impossible franchise, according to CNN. because of a three-week shoot which was scheduled to take place in Venice, Italy.