ROWLAND HEIGHTS (CBSLA) — Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a 47-year-old woman who was last seen Saturday afternoon in Rowland Heights.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department says “Judy” Liu, of Rowland Heights was last seen in the 1400 block of Paseo Real Avenue.
Liu is 5’08” tall and weighs 110 pounds. She has brown eyes and long, black hair. She was last seen wearing a green jacket, black pants and green shoes.
Liu suffers from depression and her family is concerned for her well-being.
Anyone with information about Liu’s whereabouts was asked to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Missing Persons Unit at (323) 890-5500.