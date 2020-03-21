COVID-19:Get The Latest Updates
IRVINE (CBSLA) — A person living in the UC Irvine graduate student housing has tested positive for COVID-19, the university campus announced Saturday.

It is not clear when the person was tested for the virus.

Orange County health officials said Friday that there are 65 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county.

For more information on COVID-19 in Orange County, click here.

