IRVINE (CBSLA) — A person living in the UC Irvine graduate student housing has tested positive for COVID-19, the university campus announced Saturday.
UCI was notified that a resident of graduate student housing tested positive for #COVID19. The patient, a non-student, is isolated & the risk of contamination is low. Follow @CAgovernor stay home order.
— UC Irvine (@UCIrvine) March 21, 2020
It is not clear when the person was tested for the virus.
Orange County health officials said Friday that there are 65 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county.
