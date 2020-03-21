



LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Southern California Gas Co. will donate $1 million to nonprofit organizations in its service area to provide relief during the COVFID-19 outbreak.

“All of us at SoCalGas want to do everything we can to support our community during this crisis–especially workers who might be laid off, people going hungry, and those who just won’t be able to pay their gas bills without help,” Bret Lane, SoCal Gas chairman and CEO, said in a press release Friday. “By providing funding to several outstanding nonprofit organizations, we’re helping deliver critical services to help our neighbors who need it most.”

Donations will include:

— A gift to the American Red Cross Los Angeles Region to support serving meals to LAUSD students

— Money designated to the Gas Assistance Fund, which is a program that helps income-qualified SoCal Gas customers pay their natural gas bill. Seniors and those who have been laid off as a result of the crisis will be prioritized.

— A donation to the Mayor’s Fund for Los Angeles COVID-19 fund, which is supporting families, healthcare workers, unhoused neighbors and providing equipment needs of first responders.

— A gift to the Orange County United Way to assist in support local non-profits who provide essential services to those who are food and housing insure.

— A donation to Proteus Inc., to provide education, job training, job placement, and other support services to farm working families and others in need in the San Joaquin Valley.

SoCal Gas has also suspended shutoffs and is waiving late fees for small businesses in response to the coronavirus pandemic.