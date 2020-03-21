LAKE ELSINORE (CBSLA) — The Riverside University Health System, in partnership with Diamond Stadium, is holding a drive-through coronavirus test clinic this weekend.
People experiencing symptoms of coronavirus and who call 800-945-6171 to make an appointment can be seen on Sunday from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. in parking lot C at The Diamond, 500 Diamond Drive, Lake Elsinore.
“This is going to take extreme measures, and it is our turn to step in and offer our support to ensure a coordinated and collaborative approach to best serve and protect all of Riverside County,” Lake Elsinore Mayor Brian Tisdale said in a statement.
The city declared a local emergency earlier this week.
There was also a drive-thru testing facility set up for Coachella Valley residents at Southwest Church in Indian Wells.
These new drive-thru locations join a list of other sites in California.
For more updates on coronavirus in Riverside County, please visit www.rivcoph.org/coronavirus.