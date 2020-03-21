INDIO (CBSLA) — Joshua Tree National Park campgrounds will be closed and vehicles will no longer have access to park roads indefinitely, park officials said Saturday.
The closure is in response to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s statewide “stay-at-home” order to help slow the spread of COVID-19, according to a press release.
The park will remain open to bicyclists and hikers. Wilderness access points at the Covington Flats Road, Berdoo Canyon, Pinkham Canyon, Thermal Canyon and Long Canyon will remain open.
RELATED: State Parks Temporarily Closes All Campgrounds; Trails, Beaches Remain Open
“As of March 21, 2020, Joshua Tree National Park will offer very limited services outside those that support visitor or resource protection,” park officials said via the press release.
Displaced cars and campers can move to open camping areas on public lands adjacent to the park managed by the U.S. Bureau of Land Management, as well as local private recreational vehicle parks.
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)