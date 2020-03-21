MONTEBELLO (CBSLA) — Local hospitals are looking for donations of disposable protective gear as health care workers respond to the coronavirus pandemic.
They’re in need of disposable N95 masks, head caps, bonnets, face shields, reusable safety goggles, hazmat suits, coveralls, thermometers, shoe covers and much more.
“We’re in the business of saving lives,” said Candy Bautista of Beverly Hospital. “We’re not going to abandon the public but we’re asking you to do your part, please.”
Hospitals are requesting equipment from Hollywood medical dramas, manicurists, construction workers and more for donations.
They say suppliers have not been able to keep up with demand and they don’t know when the next shipment of equipment will be available.
If you have anything to donate, call your local hospital to find out how you can help.