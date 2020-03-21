



— The director of the University of California Los Angeles Center for Global and Immigrant Health says that doctors and nurses are getting sicker than other groups, which is why some workers are taking it upon themselves to handle hospital equipment shortages.

A local woman says her hospital is running out of N95 masks. At some medical facilities, healthcare workers are asking the community and even Hollywood medical dramas to donate protective gear as they fight to treat coronavirus patients.

Tali Lee, an ICU nurse at Dignity Health Northridge Medical Center, reconnected with her high school basketball coach to see if he could help. Luckily, he could.

The coach gave the hospital 50 masks that are desperately needed by healthcare professionals like her all over the country. The school had stocked up on masks during the recent fires.

“The mission of my high school is to raise up the next generation of leaders to make a difference in this world,” said Mike Shpall of deToledo High School in West Hills.

Lee said her coworkers had been running out of equipment they need to treat coronavirus patients.

Coach Shpall’s donation caused a ripple effect.

A friend saw Lee’s Facebook post requesting donations and dropped off 50 more masks at her hospital.

“Think of us,” Lee said. “If you’re not needing these masks or supplies, please bring them to us. We need them more than ever now.”

A few more local schools are planning to give Dignity Health Northridge Medical Center protective gear.

Lee is hoping to remind other schools to check their supplies and donate what they have.

If you know of any ways to help, contact your local hospital and see what they may need.