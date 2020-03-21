ANAHEIM (CBSLA) — Second Harvest Food Bank of Orange County is operating a drive-through food distribution service in the parking lot of Honda Center to help feed people in need of meals during the coronavirus pandemic.

There was a traffic jam in Anaheim Saturday as local lined up to pick up food.

“I think when you actually see the number of cars, it is kind of shocking to see,” said the organization’s Chief Mission Officer Claudia Keller.

There are many families and children who rely on schools and other sources for their meals.

“We have food for 4,000,” Keller said. “We have a bag of groceries for each car.”

Volunteers sprung into action and say they’re going to make sure the community’s needs are being looked after.

“So many people aren’t going to have access to the food they need,” one volunteer said.

Second Harvest Food Bank of Orange County said they plan to do this for at least the next four Saturdays, from 9 a.m. to noon.