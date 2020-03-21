LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Gov. Gavin Newsom signed an executive order requiring all voters in the 25th Congressional District to receive a vote-by-mail ballot for the May 12 special election in an effort to protect public health and safety during the coronavirus outbreak.
The order also authorizes and encourages election officials to make in-person voting opportunities available on or before Election Day.
On March 3, Assemblywoman Christy Smith, D-Santa Clarita and Republican Mike Garcia faced off to fill the final seven months of the term of former Rep. Katie Hill, D-Santa Clarita, who resigned Nov. 1 due to allegations of a relationship with a staff member and the online release of explicit photos.
Neither Smith nor Garcia garnered the necessary 50 percent plus one vote to take the seat that night.
The May 12 special election will determine which of the two candidates will fill the final seven months Hill’s term.
In addition to the special election, the same candidates went head-to-head in a regularly scheduled primary election for the same seat. Smith and Garcia will also compete to take over the seat for a full term during the November 3 general election.
The 25th Congressional District includes the Santa Clarita Valley, and portions of the northern San Fernando Valley, Antelope Valley and eastern Ventura County.
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)