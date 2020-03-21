



LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Kroger, Food 4 Less, and Ralphs are giving one-time “appreciation bonuses” to hourly workers who are helping the stores serve customers across the country amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Grocery workers are on the front lines, ensuring Americans have access to the food and products they need during this unprecedented pandemic,” Rodney McMullen, Kroger’s chairman and CEO said in a press release Saturday.

“The true heroes in this story are our associates, and we want to provide them with additional resources and support to help them continue their remarkable effort.”

Every hourly frontline grocery, supply chain, manufacturing, and customer service associate will receive a bonus — $300 for full-time employees and $150 for part-time employees.

“In every decision we make, we strive to balance our most urgent mission – to be here for our communities when they need us most – with ensuring the safety of our associates, customers and communities,” McMullen said.

The company also announced an expansion of its 14-day COVID-19 emergency leave policy to include paid time off for self-isolation for anyone who has had their symptoms verified by a healthcare professional. Previously, the leave policy only allowed paid time off for associates diagnosed with or placed under quarantine due to COVID-19.

All associates will be eligible to receive their standard pay for up to two weeks.

Additional resources are available through Kroger’s “Helping Hands Fund,” which provides financial assistance to employees who face hardship due to COVID-19, including lack of access to childcare and for those considered higher-risk.