



— As the global coronavirus outbreak continues to grow — with more than 175,000 cases reported worldwide — Southern California officials have ordered major shutdowns, including schools, restaurants and theaters.

Here are the latest closures:

Shutdowns & Cancellations 2020:

MARCH 16: The Newport Beach Film Festival, originally scheduled for April 23-30, will now be held August 6-13.

MARCH 16: South Coast Plaza will close at 7 p.m. and remain closed for at least 14 days. The Orange County mall expects to reopen March 31.

MARCH 16: Santa Monica closes all bars and nightclubs which do not serve food, effective immediately and lasting at least 2 weeks. Restaurants can only serve food to-go, no one can eat on the premises.

MARCH 16: The city of Burbank closes all city buildings to the public beginning May 16.

MARCH 16: The Santa Monica Pier will be closed indefinitely beginning Monday, May 16.

MARCH 15: All bars, dine-in restaurants, gyms and movie theaters in the city of Los Angeles are closed beginning at 12 a.m. on March 16.

MARCH 15: Beverly Hills City Hall is now closed to the public until further notice and will operate as a Virtual City Hall.

MARCH 14: Southern California ski resorts Mammoth Mountain and Big Bear Mountain will shut down starting Sunday until further notice.

MARCH 14: Long Beach Pride scheduled for May 15-17 has been postponed.

MARCH 14: The Commerce Hotel & Casino, The Gardens Casino in Hawaiian Gardens, The Bicycle Hotel & Casino in Bell Gardens and Hollywood Park Casino will close this weekend and remain closed indefinitely.

MARCH 13: All Department of Recreation and Parks facilities in the city of Los Angeles will close until further notice. This includes The Griffith Observatory, The Cabrillo Marine Aquarium, Sherman Oaks Castle and the EXPO Center.

MARCH 13: LEGOLAND California will close to the public beginning March 14 through March 31. LEGOLAND Hotel will remain open.

MARCH 13: The Los Angeles Public Library has closed Central Library and all 72 branches through March 31.

MARCH 13: San Diego Zoo and San Diego Safari Park will close to the public from March 16 through March 31.

MARCH 13: Craft Contemporary will close to the public through the end of the month starting March 14.

MARCH 13: Los Angeles County Museum of Art, Natural History Museum, La Brea Tar Pits Museum and William S. Hart Museum will close March 14 and remain closed until further notice.

MARCH 13: Richard Nixon Presidential Library and Museum in Yorba Linda to close beginning at 5 p.m. Friday due to coronavirus and remain closed indefinitely.

MARCH 13: Knott’s Berry Farm in Buena Park to shut down beginning Saturday through mid-May due to coronavirus.

MARCH 12: The Broad museum will be closed to the public from Friday, March 13 through at least Tuesday, March 31.

MARCH 12: The Getty Center and Getty Villa will close to the public indefinitely effective Saturday, March 14.

MARCH 12: LA Pride organizers postpone all events related to the 50th Anniversary event scheduled for June 2020.

MARCH 12: The Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley and the Richard Nixon Presidential Library and Museum in Yorba Linda are both closing indefinitely after 5 p.m. Friday.



MARCH 12: Amoeba Music in Hollywood cancels all in-store performances through the end of March.

MARCH 12: Live Nation is instructing its touring shows, touring domestically and internationally, to prepare to return home.

MARCH 12: Anaheim Convention Center events have been postponed through the end of the month.

MARCH 12: The Los Angeles Zoo will close to the public effective Friday, March 13.



MARCH 12: Universal Studios Hollywood will temporarily close beginning Saturday, March 14. Universal CityWalk will remain open.

MARCH 12: Disneyland Resort and Disney California Adventure will close starting Saturday, March 14.

MARCH 12: An array of Southland theaters have cancelled performances due to coronavirus fears, including The Pantages, Center Theatre Group, The Music Center, and other venues.

MARCH 12: All events at Walt Disney Concert Hall canceled through March 31.

MARCH 11: The Paley Center announces that it will postpone its signature PaleyFest LA event, which was scheduled to begin March 13. The Paley Center said it was exploring options to reschedule the festival and that all ticket purchases would be honored for the new days.

MARCH 11: The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts announces all productions, presentations, public gatherings and educational programs through March 31 have been canceled or postponed — including “Romantics Anonymous”, “Emil and the Detectives” and Johnny Gandelsman’s Complete Bach Cello Suites concert on violin. New dates were not immediately announced.

MARCH 11: Organizers cancel the annual Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) — scheduled for June at the Los Angeles Convention Center. In 2017, the largest tech expo in the world brought more than 68,000 people to the city and generated more than $75 million, according to the Los Angeles Business Journal.

MARCH 10: Goldenvoice announces the postponement of Coachella and Stagecoach until October 2020. The festival was originally scheduled to be held on the weekends of April 10 and April 16. It will now take place on the weekends of Oct. 9 and Oct. 16. The Stagecoach country music festival was moved to the weekend of Oct. 23.

MARCH 10: RuPaul’s DragCon LA announces that it will cancel its event scheduled for May at the Los Angeles Convention Center. The event will return to the city in 2021. The event said it was working with Eventbrite to issue refunds for existing DragCon LA ticket holders over the next 7 days.

MARCH 10: Los Angeles Times postpones the 25th Festival of Books to the weekend of Oct. 3 and 4 on the USC campus. The 4th Food Bowl, previously set for May, will also be moved to the fall, pending an official date.

MARCH 10: Sony Pictures pushes U.S. release date for the Peter Rabbit sequel “Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway” from April 3 to Aug.7.

MARCH 9: Rock band Pearl Jam postpones part of its 2020 Gigaton tour set to perform in Los Angeles and San Diego.

MARCH 8: The 2020 BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, scheduled to begin Monday, was canceled Sunday.

FEB. 25: Korea Times Music Festival scheduled to take place on April 25, at the Hollywood Bowl postponed. Artists who had been scheduled to perform at the festival included comedian Kim Young-cheol, singer and songwriter Ha Sung-woon, and K-pop group Momoland.

For a list of Southern California universities and schools that have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic, click here.

Canceled or Affected Sporting Events 2020:

MARCH 16: The Kentucky Derby, which was scheduled for the first Saturday in May, will be postponed until the first Saturday in September.

MARCH 14: Pechanga Resort Casino will be temporarily closing starting Monday, March 16 at 12 p.m. through the end of March.

MARCH 13: The 2020 Redlands Bicycle Classic scheduled for April has been canceled.

MARCH 13: The 2020 Masters Tournament scheduled for April 6-12 has been postponed.

MARCH 12: The Long Beach Grand Prix, scheduled for April 17-19, has been canceled.

MARCH 12: NCAA canceled men’s and women’s Division I basketball tournaments days before March Madness tourney.

MARCH 12: The Los Angeles County Air Show scheduled for March 21-22 is canceled due to coronavirus concerns.

MARCH 12: Major League Baseball will suspend spring training and delay the start of the regular season.

MARCH 12: National Hockey League announces “pause” to 2019-20 season.

MARCH 12: Santa Anita Park will close to the public “effective immediately”.

MARCH 12: Big West Conference tournament has been canceled.

MARCH 12: Major League Soccer has suspended its season for a period of at least 30 days.

MARCH 11: The NBA announces it will suspend its season, effective after Wednesday night’s games, after a player tested positive for coronavirus.

MARCH 11: The Pac-12 announced that it has canceled the men’s basketball tournament and all other sporting events

MARCH 11: NCAA announces all men’s and women’s tournament games will be held without fans.

MARCH 10: All men’s and women’s Big West Tournament basketball games being played in Anaheim and Long Beach on March 10-14 will have no spectators. The games are being played at the Honda Center in Anaheim and Walter Pyramid on the campus of Long Beach State University.